RENAY PINNIX WALKER

Ms. Walker, 58, of Linden, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was the daughter of Julia Byrd Pinnix (Willard) Kennamore of Linden, who survives, and the late Howard Pinnix. She was a graduate of Perry County High School and member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Faye Pinnix, and an infant sister. In addition to her mother, survivors include her grandmother, Faye Byrd of Linden; a son, Jonathan (Emma) Chandler of Parsons; grandchildren, Dawson Chandler and Landon Chandler; uncle, Larry (Betty) Byrd of Mt. Juliet; cousins, Kelly Fortner, Amanda Minor, and Josh Byrd; and a host of other loving family members and friends.