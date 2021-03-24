PERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS’ NEW APP & WEBSITE

Perry County Schools is pleased to announce that its new app is now live and will provide immediate notifications on events, closures, sports scores, cafeteria menus, news updates—even emergency notifications.

Along with the launching of the app, Perry County Schools also has a newly designed website: perrycountyschools.us.

“We’re thrilled to announce Perry County Schools’ new app. It’s everything PCS, in your pocket,” said Director of Schools Eric Lomax.

The app is available for both Android and iPhone through the app store.

“We are excited to provide this new communication tool to Perry County families,” Director Lomax said.