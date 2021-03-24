PAULETTE HORNER WHITWELL

Mrs. Whitwell, 76, of Lobelville, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Monday, March 15, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Joseph Percey Horner and Nina Pearleene Black Horner. She worked at Red Kapp and Bates, LLC, and was a member of the Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Kay Horner. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Whitwell; daughters, Tena (Leroy) Shawl, Robin (Randy) Hensley, and Rhonda (Jeff) Graves, all of Linden; a son, Ricky (Michelle) Whitwell of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Monica Graves, Anna Roddey, Ryan Hensley, Raven McCaig, Ashley Dobbs, Hailey Toff, Jessica Graves, Robbie Graves, Bryston Graves, and Lacey Cameron; seventeen great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.