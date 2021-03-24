MARY NELL KIMBLE SMITH

Mrs. Smith, 81, of Linden, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at NHC Scott in Lawrenceburg. A funeral service was held Monday, March 22, 2021, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland officiating. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Osby Kimble and Ella Izzel Moore Kimble. She graduated from Linden High School, Class of 1956, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay University, Clarksville, and her Master’s Degree from Tennessee State University. Her first teaching job was at Centerville High School, where she taught English; she also taught at Starkey Elementary in Largo, Florida, before returning home to teach at Beardstown and Linden Elementary. After retiring she owned and operated The Butterfly Garden in Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rick Smith; her grandparents, Arnold and Edna Moore and John C. and Mary Kimble; and brothers, Frank, William, and John Kimble. Survivors include her son, Tim Smith of Linden; granddaughters, Samantha Smith and Danielle Smith; four great grandchildren; sisters Alice Eshelman of Clearwater, Florida, Patsy Haston of Trenton, Kentucky, and Judy (Richard) Ussery of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; a brother, David Kimble of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.