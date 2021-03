Linden Middle School Honor Roll Students

Linden Middle School Principal Brent Cunningham released this week the names of students achieving Honor Roll status for the third nine weeks grading period in grades five through eight.

A Honor Roll: Abby Young, Emma Marcel, Grace Klase, Taylor Hickerson, Olivia Carroll, Shaelyn Long, Olivia Donegan, Laila Edney, Evelyn Frazier, Cullen Qualls, Louis Lunati, Laiken White, Amyah Bell, Andalyn Weatherly, and Claire Richardson.

A-B Honor Roll: Madie Harris, Elijah Smith, Trenton Donegan, Alayna Thronton, Nathaniel McCalip, Kristan Duncan, Josh Jones, Maddox Roddey, Lacey Mathis, Enzley Denton, Anderson Qualls, Samantha Cabusora, Connor Howard, Adam Frazier, Gunner Duncan, Ethan Duncan, Jesse Lunati, Carter Pevahouse, Ellie Ulmer, Colby Ary, Haley Hutson, Abby Conway, Alexah Elliott, Lily Finn, Allyisa Garner, Justice Bell, Tyler Woodie, Carlie Jones, Taylor Ledbetter, Steven McKnight, Tori Barber-Howard, Chloe Bledsoe, Dylan Campbell, Analydia Estrada, Ethan Owens, Dane Lineberry, Saylor Coble, Abby Marshall, Jay King, Sierra Ramsey, Gatlin Skelton, Willa Jones, Callie Avera, Breonna Hutson, Jailynn Bates, and Ava Culbreath.