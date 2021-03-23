THOUSANDS OF VISITORS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND FOR FESTIVAL & SPRINGFEST

The Town of Linden is pleased to welcome you to the thirteenth annual Blooming Arts Festival this Friday from noon to 7:00, and Saturday, 9:00 to 7:00, March 26-27, 2021, featuring more than 125 artisans, a Kidz Zone of rides and fun activities, specialty food, and live music.

The festival is Linden’s annual signature event and one of the region’s leading outdoor happenings.

The free event had an attendance near 10,000 in 2019, but was cancelled last Spring by the pandemic.

“This year, more than ever in our history, we are excited to invite people to attend our premiere festival,” said Hayley Byrd, executive director, Blooming Arts Festival.

“We anticipate our best festival ever, as artists launch their new season and people who have faced the challenges of 2020 are once again ready to enjoy special outdoor events.”

Linden’s downtown Main Street features wide sidewalks, retro lampposts, restored architecture, and beautifully landscaped trees; the perfect backdrop for showcasing creative arts and crafts.

Past exhibitions have included fine art—oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, clay sculptures, and photography.

Artisans bring stained glass, leatherwork, jewelry, glass, furniture, fiber, quilting, and numerous other displays of creativity.

Kicking off the festival season in Tennessee, the staff of Blooming Arts 2021 hopes to once again experience a well-attended event.

In addition to exhibitors, a full schedule of live music is planned for both days.

“We take our music seriously in Tennessee,” Byrd said. “At Blooming Arts, we create a musical line-up certain to please our guests.”

This year’s event officially opens at noon with Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson singing “The National Anthem” and Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen Jane Marie Franks performing “God Bless The USA.”

Friday rounds out with back-to-back performances from Showtime Band, Leiper’s Fork Bluegrass, Kenny Durham, Professor & The Bull, and American Blonde.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 10:00 a.m. and features Kenny Durham, Chloe Belle, Grafted Culture, Studio M Dancers, Leiper’s Fork Bluegrass, Professor & The Bull, Jeff Woods, and Pickin Crows throughout the day and early evening.

The BAF music stage is set-up on the courthouse grounds.

This special two-day event is a perfect time for tourists to journey to Linden to witness the striking beauty of the revitalized downtown and visit with local merchants.

Proudly, Linden is home to many arts-based businesses owned by and supporting local artisans.

Festival organizers are carefully preparing to present a great and safe event.

“We are working overtime to ensure this year’s festival is as safe as possible,” said Hayley. “There are new protocols in place, and a diligent effort on our team’s part to present a state-of-the-art festival, while adhering to COVID safety guidelines.”

The fact that Blooming Arts Festival is held outdoors is an important safety aspect.

Additionally, the exhibitor booths will be placed at safe distances and sanitizing stations will be available all along Main Street. Any public space with seating, including the music stage, will be set in small, socially-distanced clusters.

Masks are recommended, and social distancing for the gatherers is urged.

Zone captains have been assigned to hourly wipe down doorknobs and other high-touch surfaces.

“It’s been a challenging year, and a long winter. Blooming Arts is an inspiring way to usher in Spring,” Hayley said.

Blooming Arts Festival is open to the public. For more information, visit BloomingArtsFestival.org.