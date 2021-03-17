MORE TRUE BILLS HANDED DOWN BY GRAND JURY

Two more unrelated cases dating back to 2019 and 2020 resulted in indictments from the most recent meeting of the Perry County grand Jury in February.

A number of cases were put on hold because of the pandemic, or were under investigation when the pandemic struck.

A true bill against a former substitute teacher in the Perry County school system increased the number of charges she now faces.

Brooke Garner, 37, was charged last summer with tampering with evidence for contacting a juvenile on July 14, 2020, and telling him to delete any photos or messages from her, and to lie to authorities if questioned.

The grand jury has now indicted Garner on felony especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic device, involving a teenager who was fourteen at the time. A true bill was also returned on the tampering with evidence charge.

The case against Garner last year stemmed from an anonymous letter received by the Sheriff’s Office, that accused Garner of having inappropriate sexual contact with the student.

