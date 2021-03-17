MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY TO VISIT PERRY COUNTY IN APRIL

Saint Thomas Health is bringing life-saving mammography to your doorstep. Mobile Mammography is designed for screening aged women who meet the following criteria:

–age 40 and older;

–not experiencing any breast problems;

–not diagnosed with breast cancer in the past three years;

–not being followed by a physician for breast problems;

–not pregnant or breast feeding;

–a year since last screening mammography.

If you qualify, prepare by telling your health provider if you have breast implants or previously had a benign breast biopsy.

On the day of the mammography, wear a two-piece outfit so you can easily undress from the waist up, and do not use deodorant, perfume, powders, or ointments on your breasts.

Mobile Mammography is scheduled for the following dates and times:

–Chamber of Commerce, Linden, 215 East Main, Thursday, April 8, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.;

–Lobelville City Hall, 55 South Main, Monday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Insurance accepted; financial assistance available to those who qualify. Please wear a mask.

To make an appointment, call 931-589-6788.