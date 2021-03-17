DICKSON & FRANKS WON FIRST IN MISS TENNESSEE FUNDRAISER

Congratulations to Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson and Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen Jane Marie Franks for securing first place in the Express Feedback for Good fundraiser that benefited the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.

Team Perry County raised a total of $15,988 that will be used for scholarship awards in this year’s Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition in Memphis, July 1-3.

The organization as a whole raised over $100,000. The overall winning team will be recognized at the state competition for their extremely hard work.

In addition, Lauren will get first pick of competition placement and receive the Spirit of Miss Tennessee Award with a $500 scholarship, which will be presented to her onstage.

She also secured a spot to interview for an additional $1,000 scholarship during the week of Miss Tennessee.

Jane Marie will receive first pick of an official Miss Tennessee jewelry piece, be recognized on the Teen and Miss State Competition stages, and will interview for a $500 scholarship next weekend at the Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen Competition in Gallatin.

Lauren’s Tri-Star princesses, Kynslee Frost and Baylor Kate Tipps, will present an award onstage during Miss Tennessee preliminary competitions and will be recognized for their hard work as well.

Kristie Rhodes, Executive Director of Miss Perry County, will receive a set of tickets for the entire Miss Tennessee Competition week and get to have lunch with the candidates at Miss Tennessee.

Lauren would like to thank everyone who made this possible. She said it was definitely a team effort.

