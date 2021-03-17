BAND UNIFORM DESIGNED FOR PERRY COUNTY

RYAN LAMBRIGHT

Director of Bands, Music Program Coordinator

Perry County Schools

The pictured mannequin is sporting a prototype of the band uniform created by a team of designers and voted on by PCHS band students.

Though it will be a long-term endeavor, the band is actively raising funds toward our goal of $30,000 for uniforms.

The design is copyrighted, so there will be no others like it; the uniform will be Perry County’s own.

The uniforms are crafted of a cotton/polyester blend with a moisture-wicking underlayer. This will help keep the students cool while making the uniforms machine-washable without sacrificing longevity. These uniforms will hold up across generations of Viking Band members carrying on the traditions we are establishing.

To see the uniform up close, feel free to come to the fourth annual Spring Concert on Thursday, April 1, 6:00 p.m., at Linden Middle School gymnasium.

This concert is free and open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be observed for the safety of the students and audience.

Come on by for an evening of music performed by Perry County’s very own Viking Band.

*Photo by Sharon McKnight