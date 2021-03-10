VACCINATION PLAN EXPANDS TO GROUP 1C: HIGH RISK

As of Monday, Tennessee opened COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations.

Phase 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes people with high-risk health conditions, including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions.

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org.

Perry County residents without internet access can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through the Perry County Health Department by calling toll-free: (866)-442-5301. You do not need to register online and also call; your information will be saved by either method.

See the story inside this issue for more information on the state’s vaccination efforts.