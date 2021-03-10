SUE BARBER QUALLS

Mrs. Qualls, 84, of Linden, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, March 4, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelly officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late William “Bill” Barber and Lena Eva Barber. She was a homemaker, had worked at Angelica Corporation, and was a member of Brush Creek Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Qualls; two grandsons, Chason Himes and Cory Brown; and a sister, Christeen Westbrook. Survivors include her daughters, Maxine Qualls, Betty (Ed) Brown, and Elaine (Bill) Crigger, all of Linden; grandchildren, Travis Himes, Nicholas Brown, Cassie Wright, Scotty Wright, R.J. Parnell, Hobie Parnell, Shelly Mercer, Kayla Hardison, and Wesley Crigger; eighteen greatgrandchildren; four great, greatgrandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.