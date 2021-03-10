JOHNNIE MAE WEBSTER

Mrs. Webster, 86, of Linden, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Lewis County Nursing and Rehab in Hohenwald. A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Purcell officiating. Burial was at Webster Family Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Jess Bromley and Martha Gifford Bromley. She was retired from Johnson Controls and Webster’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Webster. Survivors include her children, Randall (Linda) Webster of Linden, and Twila (Jimmy) Pigg of Summertown; grandchildren, Tracy Webster, Mandy Webster, Sam Webster, and Cassie Couch; greatgrandchildren, Amy (Clay) Howell, Samantha (Tyler) Mathis, Levi Couch, and Tucker Couch; great, great granddaughter, Addilynn Rae Mathis; and a host of other loving family members and friends.