COMMISSION RECEIVES DRAFT OF NURSING HOME CONTRACT

At their most recent meeting, Perry County Commissioners received a draft of the seven-page contract to renew the lease of Perry County Nursing Home with the current operators, Buffalo River Health Care LLC.

No action was taken at the February 25 session, but County Mayor John Carroll asked the eleven members present to review the document and be prepared to vote on it at next session, which is set for this Monday, March 15, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. The agenda appears on page two this issue.

The contract calls for an increase in rent from the current $300,000 per year to $350,000 over the four-term of the lease. The incremental increases are as follows: year one, the lease payment is the same as the current amount $300,000; year two, $325,000; year three, $337,500; year four, $350,000.

A major change in the proposed lease agreement is a monthly payment requirement rather than the current arrangement of a one-time payment at the end of the fiscal year, Mayor Carroll said.

The new lease, if approved, will require payments on the 15th of each month, with a fee penalty of 10% if not paid by the 25th.

A provision for forgiveness of the penalty is included in the lease if the late payment is due to an “unforeseen extraordinary event,” if Buffalo River Health Care petitions the Commission for relief.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, Buffalo River Health Care…..

