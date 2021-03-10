CHARLES PHILIP CASSIDY

Mr. Cassidy, 83, of Linden, died Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was the son of the late Philip and Viola Cassidy of Needham, Massachusetts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Gallagher. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Billie; children, William (Reagan) Cassidy of Linden, Crystal (Mark) Larsen, and Chris (Brenda) McGee; fifteen grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Bob) Marsh of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1958 as an Aviation Cadet and served for thirty years. After receiving his pilot wings in 1959, he was assigned to the 3855th Fighter Training Wing at Perrin AFB, Texas, flying the F-86L. In 1960, he was assigned to Strategic Air Command, flying over 5,000 hours in B-47 and B-52 aircraft from 1960 to 1980. His overseas tours included Guam, Okinawa, and Thailand, while completing fifty-seven combat sorties missions in the B-52 over Vietnam in 1969, with numerous deployments overseas to Guam, Spain, Morocco, and England. Among his many other assignments: Kadena AB, Okinawa, as Commander of the 376th Field Maintenance Squadron, from 1976 to 1979; Deputy Base Commander of the 22nd Combat Support Group, March AFB, California, from 1979 to 1980;Alaskan Air Command. Elmendorf AFB Alaska as the Deputy Commander for Maintenance (DCM);Director of Information Systems for Alaskan Air Command and Commander of the 5002nd Information Systems Squadron from 1980 to 1984; and United States Air Forces Europe (USAFE) at Royal Air Force Bentwaters, England, as the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing Director of Command and Control from 1984-1987. He returned to Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, and retired in 1987 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He held a Master of Science Degree (MAS) from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and was rated by the FAA as a Commercial Pilot and an A&P Mechanic. After retiring, he taught for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the Elmendorf AFB Campus. In 1996, he moved to Linden. He joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1991 in Eagle River, AK., Post 9785. In 1996, he transferred to VFW Post 4973 in Linden, where he held many positions in the post, district and state, and national, earning All-American and All-State honors. He was the VFW TN State Commander 2010-2011. He was a member of the Military Order for the Cootie (MOC) and in 2008-2009 served as the Tennessee MOC Grand Commander. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, Order of Daedalians (Society of Military Pilots), MOAA Middle Tennessee Chapter, and Past Chairman of the Perry County Veterans Association. Celebration of Life arrangements are pending. Memorials may be made to the VFW National Home for Children Child Care and Early Education Center, 3573 S Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827. Please indicate “for flooring” in memo.