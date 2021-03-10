AMERICORPS SENIORS HOSTS PERRY COUNTY FOOD BANK APPRECIATION BANQUET

The volunteer helpers for the Perry County Food Bank were recently honored by AmeriCorps Seniors with an appreciation banquet. All volunteers and guests were treated to a meal, presented certificates of appreciation, and a thank you gift.

Two long-time volunteers were recognized in a special way.

Sue Holder was presented a plaque thanking her for her dedicated service as Director of the Perry County Food Bank from 2010 to 2020.

Janet Cloyd was also given a plaque in appreciation of her many years of volunteer work, most recently as Assistant Director of the Perry County Food Bank.

Ricky Jackson was named as the incoming Director of the Perry County Food Bank; he looks forward to continuing to provide assistance to our clients.

AmeriCorps Seniors’ goal is to help the elderly, disabled, low-income individuals, and veterans maintain a greater degree of food security and independence.

Volunteers aged 55-plus are the only way AmeriCorps Seniors is able to achieve its mission to serve as many people as possible.

Program Director Barbara Jackson says more volunteers are needed and welcome to continue the work of the Perry County Food Bank.

If you are in this age group of 55 and older and would like to volunteer and be a blessing to others while being blessed in return, share your talents and time and join the efforts of the Food Bank and various other assistance programs.

Call 931-576-5100 to sign up, or for more information.