TIMOTHY WAYNE HOLT

Dr. Holt, 53, of Clifton, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Columbia. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 25, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, with Shayne Riley and Josh Layne officiating. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery, Savannah. He was born in Savannah, the son of Kenneth Ray and Lavern “Sussie” Halford Holt of Clifton, who survive. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacology from the University of Tennessee, Memphis. Upon completion of his residency, he opened Teddy Bear Pediatric Hone in Fort Worth, Texas. He later transferred to Mercy Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, as Director of Pharmacy. Upon returning to Tennessee, he served as pharmacist at Loretto Drugs for the past seventeen years. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, Clifton, and was actively involved in a medical mission team in Sinaloa, Mexico. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Holly Howell Holt of Clifton; children, Isabella Ashley Holt and fiancé Chris Cooper of Clifton, and Christopher Wayne Holt of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Keith (Lisa) Holt of Savannah; nephews, Kyle Holt and Kaden Holt; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Riverside Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Lorri Cooke, P.O. Box 676, Clifton TN 38425.