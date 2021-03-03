MOUSETAIL LANDING STATE PARK EARNED TN VALLEY CAMP-RIGHT CERTIFICATION

Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park was recently certified as a Tennessee Valley Camp-Right Campground.

Sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the initiative promotes environmentally responsible campground management and camping practices on TVA land.

The Camp-Right program focuses on improving conditions associated with:

–resource conservation and management;

–campground siting, design, and maintenance;

–waste management;

–public education.

“Every aspect of this program is important to us,” said….

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..