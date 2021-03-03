| logout
MOUSETAIL LANDING STATE PARK EARNED TN VALLEY CAMP-RIGHT CERTIFICATION
Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park was recently certified as a Tennessee Valley Camp-Right Campground.
Sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the initiative promotes environmentally responsible campground management and camping practices on TVA land.
The Camp-Right program focuses on improving conditions associated with:
–resource conservation and management;
–campground siting, design, and maintenance;
–waste management;
–public education.
“Every aspect of this program is important to us,” said….
