MAURINE W. KISH

Ms. Kish, 94, of Linden, died Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born in Ogallala, Nebraska. She was a graduate of Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. She worked as a legal secretary, elementary school teacher, and for many years as book editor and secretary to Dave Hunt and his ministry in Bend, Oregon. Upon retirement, she was in assisted living in Tucson, Arizona and Waynesboro before moving to Perry County Nursing home two and a half years ago. She is survived by a sister, Janelle (Kennedy) Brown of Tupelo, Mississippi, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. Memorials may be made to The Berean Call, P.O. Box 7019, Bend, Oregon. 97708.