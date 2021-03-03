LOCAL MAN CHARGED: 51 COUNTS, CHILD RAPE

Two unrelated cases involving abuse of children advanced last week with indictments handed down by a Perry County grand jury.

Alan Paul Walker, 52, was previously charged in 2020 with one count of rape of a child. After presentation of the case to the grand jury on Monday, February 22, the number of

child rape charges increased to fifty-one, all of which are Class A felonies.

Walker, who lives in the Pond Hollow community, was also indicted on one count of violating the Child Protection Act.

The alleged crimes occurred regularly over a two-year period—from October 2014 to December 2016.

The victim told authorities that sexual assaults took place every time the mother left for work.

“The thing that we need to keep in mind is that as horrible as the situation is, there is a child victim,” said Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

“We need to protect the privacy of the victims and innocent family members of the suspect. Our focus is the protection of our community and those that call it home.”

Child Abuse & Sexual Exploitation Investigator Matt Votaw detailed the case: “The investigation began in large part because of a body safety class that was taught by a school counselor in o

ne of our schools. The effort was a team effort from start to finish.”

Votaw, who led the investigation, said. “Our department’s computer voice stress analysis (CVSA) machine, utilized by Investigator Rosanna Weems, helped us get a confession of some of the wrongdoing in the case.

“Investigator James Capps also assisted with the initial groundwork during the beginning phase leading up to Mr. Walker’s arrest, including service of processes involved and the physical arrest,” Votaw said.

The investigation, as with almost every juvenile abuse case, also sought the assistance of …….

…………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..