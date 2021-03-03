FARMERS TO FAMILIES FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTED 38,500 LBS. TO 1,296 LOCAL HOUSEHOLDS

Local nonprofit Save the Children and local Perry County Community Collaborative partners distributed 1,296 food boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, and dairy products last Tuesday as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.

“Resources like Farmers to Families from Save the Children, community support, and good people working together to help each other is crucial for not only this much needed distribution, but for daily survival, especially since the pandemic,” said says Community Engagement Coordinator Stacy Evans.

“People need each other from the ground up, and that’s okay. The helping hands and giving hearts of collaborative partners; Perry County Sisterhood, Perry County Medical Center, Perry County Youth Centers, Duncans Ace Hardware, The Moore Firm and several individuals hustled 38,500 pounds of free food inside the vehicles of Perry Countians in just two hours,” Evans said.

“We are truly grateful for the food and the community support from First Christian Church, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, local city and county officials, and the local media promotions of 1013 WOPC and Buffalo River Review so folks knew where to find the resources. The distribution was a Blessing and a fine example of who and what the Collaborative and Perry Countians do for each other;” Evans added.

“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs and Advocacy at Save the Children.

“So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in Perry County, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”

More than 25,000 food boxes …..

……….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTO, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE……