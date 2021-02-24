WILLIAM THOMAS DOWDY

Mr. Dowdy, 78, of Linden, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Purcell officiating. Burial was at Dowdy-Sanders Cemetery with military honors. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Tom Dowdy and Mollie Rene Trull Dowdy. After graduating high school in 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy, and served four years, then the Detroit Police Department, where he served thirty-five years before retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Robert, and David Dowdy. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Mary Dowdy; his children, Michael (Andrea) Dowdy, Suzanne (Scott) Ventline, and Colette Dowdy; grandchildren, Elena, Vivianna, Thomas, William, Adianna, Violet, and Daisie; two sisters, Barbara Gail Fritz and Linda Dowdy; many nieces, nephews, great nephews, and a great niece; and many other family members and friends.