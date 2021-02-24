DO YOU QUALIFY FOR UTILITY BILL ASSISTANCE?

Are you or someone you know struggling to afford your energy bills right now? A federally funded program may be able to help.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, assists in paying your home energy costs through a direct payment to your utility account with Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative.

Eligibility requirements for LIHEAP are based on your income and how many people live in your home.

To apply, complete an application and submit required documentation to your county’s LIHEAP agency: South Central Human Resources, 931-589-2130, 100 Poplar Street, Linden, schra.us.

To learn more, visit mlec.com or EnergyRight.com and click on LIHEAP Energy Bill Assistance to find household income guidelines for the State of Tennessee.

MLEC also has a number of free programs to assist its members with lowering energy consumption to help save energy dollars.

Heat pump loans, rebates for home insulation, as well as virtual and DIY home evaluations are available.

Visit mlec.com for details.