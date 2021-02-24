COVID-19 VACCINATION OF ADULTS 65+ AND TEACHERS NOW UNDERWAY

Tennessee began registering Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan COVID-19 for vaccinations on Monday, February 22.

Phase 1b includes staff members of kindergarten through twelfth grade schools and child care facilities.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

“While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

TDH has launched a new online scheduling tool that allows users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so.

Tennesseans can access the system at ….

