COUNTY THAWING AFTER WEEK OF ICE, SNOW & DEEP FREEZE

After a week of temperatures below freezing and one of the heaviest ice and snow events in recent memory, Perry County finally began to thaw Friday at midday followed by warmer temperatures over the weekend.

Temps plunged last week: Linden Water Plant recorded an official low of six degrees, and Lobelville Water Plant reported a low of seven.

The record-keeper at Lobelville also noted eight straight days when highs did not exceed the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Precipitation was higher in Lobelville—5.5 inches of ice and snow—while at Linden the official total reported to the National Weather Service (NWS) was 4.5 inches of total frozen precip.

In fact, the NWS stated that 73% of the United States was under snow or ice one day last week.

The extreme weather made for a “hectic and rough week,” said County Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick, whose crews worked Monday—which was supposed to be a holiday—and continued through Friday trying to keep county byways clear.

Typically, his department is closed on Friday; employees work four ten-hour days.

“It seemed like we got everything going our way,” Dedrick said of the icy conditions, then the snowfall canceled out the progress made.

Dedrick said the highway department ran out of salt, using most of it in the first round of roadwork, and the rest after the snowfall.

He said he is making arrangements to pick up a couple of loads, but it’s not easy to procure.

“It takes an act of Congress to get…….

