BLOOMING ARTS PREPARING FOR SAFE 2021 FESTIVAL

The Blooming Arts Festival in Linden is carefully preparing to present a great and safe festival on March 26-27, 2021.

In its thirteenth year, Blooming Arts is one of the most popular festivals in rural Middle Tennessee, and Linden’s annual signature event.

“We are working overtime to ensure this year’s festival is as safe as possible,” said Festival Director Hayley Byrd.

“There are new protocols in place, and a diligent effort on our team’s part to present a state-of-the-art festival, while adhering to COVID safety guidelines.”

The fact that Blooming Arts Festival is held outdoors is an important safety aspect of the eventwhere more than 100 exhibitors have already registered to attend.

Additionally, the exhibitor booths will be placed at safe distances from each other, and sanitizing stations will be available all along Main Street.

Any public space with seating, including the music stage, will be set in small, socially-distanced clusters.

Masks are recommended, and social distancing for the gatherers is urged.

Zone captains have been assigned to wipe down doorknobs and other high-touch surfaces hourly during the event.

“This year, more than ever in our history, we are excited to invite people to attend our premiere festival,” said Byrd.

“It’s been a challenging year, and a long winter. Blooming Arts is an inspiring way to usher in spring.”

Blooming Arts helps kick off the festival season in Tennessee.

In addition to arts & crafts exhibitors, a full schedule of live music is planned for both days, plus the always-popular Kids Zone, complete with rides and many fun activities.

Blooming Arts Festival is free and open to the public.

Proudly, Linden is home to many arts-based businesses owned by and supporting local artisans.

For more information, including how to register for a booth, visit BloomingArtsFestival.org.