VIKING LEGACY DINNER: DRIVE-THRU STEAK DINNER FUNDRAISER

Due to Covid-19, in lieu of the formal Viking Legacy Dinner this year, PCHS Basketball will be having a Drive-Thru Steak Dinner and Trimmings fundraiser.

Plans are to resume the annual Viking Legacy Induction Dinner next year.

The 2021 dinner will be Friday, March 12. Pick up will be between 3:30 and 7:00p.m.

All basketball, softball, and baseball players will have tickets for sale at $25 each.

Your support of the Viking Legacy Fundraiser this year is appreciated, and the Club hopes to continue the great tradition next year.