TDH COMMISSIONER PROMOTES COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, hopes community partners will help make sure the most vulnerable receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a conference call with newspapers last week, Dr. Piercey stressed the importance of citizens age 70 and over being vaccinated against the virus.

So far, she said, 35% of residents in that age group have been inoculated, representing some 270,000 Tennesseans—and that’s the good news, Dr. Piercey said—but it also means two-thirds of those aged 70+ have not.

Studies show that the 70+ age group has a much higher risk of hospitalization and death because their reaction to infection is more complicated than other groups.

Dr. Piercey said 70- to 74-year olds are 40% more likely to be hospitalized because of the coronavirus, and 70% more likely to die from the virus than are 65- to 69-year olds.

For example, the Commissioner noted, someone 70+ is seven times more likely to be hospitalized, and 27 times more likely to die from the virus than a 43-year old.

“We must prioritize age groups and vaccinate older populations before opening up the vaccine to other groups,” Dr. Piercey told the participating newspapers.

Dr. Piercey said she was also concerned that older residents are harder to reach because many of them are not “tech-savvy” and may not access vaccination information through social media.

It is in this capacity that TDH is looking for local partners—churches, community organizations, and individuals—to reach out to older Tennesseans and promote vaccinations and offer to take them to receive shots, Dr. Piercey said.

She noted too that participation in the vaccination effort across all age groups is higher in urban areas than it is in rural communities.

Commissioner Piercey said many seniors “do not trust there is someone at the other end of a computer” and they are “more comfortable speaking with a person” when seeking information or scheduling a vaccination.

Some seniors, she said the state has learned, register online and then also call to schedule. If you schedule an appointment online, please do not call, and vice versa.

“Your information has been taken and you are in the system,” Dr. Piercey said.

