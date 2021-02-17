HIGHLIGHTS FROM GOVERNOR LEE’S STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

On Monday, February 8, 2021,, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his third State of the State address and presented budget and legislative priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Following are excerpts from his annual address on particular issues, including the budget, teacher and state employee raises, broadband and other efforts in rural communities, a constitutional carry bill, pro-life legislation, and continued COVID-19 response:

“We have taken a fiscally conservative approach throughout this past year, maintaining strong reserves and budgeting for conservative growth rates. Indeed, our budget is strong, and the differences are stark when you compare our state’s conservative budget to states with very different approaches. But a strong budget isn’t just about bragging rights. A strong budget allows us to be good stewards of what the taxpayers have entrusted to us.

“Those of us who run businesses know that deferring maintenance is a bad idea and therefore we have ignored the temptation to put off these projects amid economic uncertainty. In this year’s budget I’m proposing the largest capital maintenance budget in our state’s history—more than $900 million in capital improvements and maintenance on both state buildings and higher education campuses.

“We are also eliminating the backlog of deferred maintenance at state parks with a $30 million investment. Addressing maintenance is the fiscally responsible thing to do.

“We will fully fund the BEP funding formula and the THEC outcomes-based formula, ensuring our students are put in the best possible position to recover from the pandemic.

“And when the dust settles on this year, our combined Rainy Day and TennCare reserve funds will be $2 billion—the largest in the state’s history.

“We proactively used our state’s federal relief dollars to ensure the solvency of our unemployment trust fund, minimize the tax burden on employers, and encourage hiring. As a result, while over half of states have lost more than 75% of their trust fund value, Tennessee is entering 2021 fully solvent, at the lowest employer tax rate.

“We met here two weeks ago for a historic special session. It was bold. And it will change the lives of our children. During the special session we allocated almost $43 million for teacher pay raises. This was a step in the right direction, and the budget I’m submitting…recommends an additional $120 million dollars be set aside for teacher compensation in the 21-22 budget.

“My budget proposal includes $6.5 million to extend postpartum coverage to all women receiving TennCare benefits from 60 days to 12 months to increase access to care for new moms.

“We’re making a $2 million dollar investment in our health care safety net so that those without health insurance have a place to go when they need it.

“And we’re also adding $6.5 million in our mental health safety net which will be focused on providing services for school-aged children struggling with mental health issues.

“As you all know, rural Tennessee is close to my heart and making it stronger is a major priority for my administration. Revitalization starts with economic development, and quality economic development is about investing directly into communities.

“We’ve proposed $21 million to invest in rural communities and distressed counties to directly support rural infrastructure, industrial site development, small business development, and revitalizing small town main streets. Whether it’s running a small business, accessing virtual learning, or accessing health care via telemedicine, slow internet speeds have many in rural Tennessee left at a disadvantage.

“I have proposed record investments in broadband since becoming Governor, and I am grateful for the legislature’s support on this issue. But—I am ready for us to solve this issue once and for all.

“A significant, one-time investment, combined with significant private investment, will get broadband to just about every community in Tennessee, and tonight, that’s exactly what I’m proposing. To help us achieve our goal of every Tennessean having access to high speed broadband, my budget recommends an investment of $200 dollars.

“One major reason broadband expansion is important is to improve educational outcomes in rural areas. I think we can all agree that our law enforcement officials in our state have done an incredible job in protecting and serving the people of Tennessee.

“Last year I stood before you and presented one of the most aggressive pro-life bills in the country. That bill passed and it was an important day for our state, and a memorable one for me. But being pro-life isn’t just about defending the unborn and we must also think about how to use our passion for this issue to improve the lives of struggling families.

“My administration is preparing a number of new initiatives that we’ll announce throughout the year that will make Tennessee a national leader in foster care and adoption.

“Now, more than ever, Tennesseans want a strong commitment to the Second Amendment and the right to protect themselves. And as such, I will be reintroducing Constitutional Carry legislation this year.

“I said at the start how proud I am of my staff and cabinet, and I am just as proud of all of our fellow co-workers, the best state employees in all of America. As with teachers, my budget recommends a four percent raise for state employees as well.

“To help local governments and communities recover from COVID faster, we are proposing $200 million investment in local government infrastructure grants. This funding will assist local governments with public safety projects, upgrades to utility systems and IT services, capital maintenance projects such as road improvements, new school construction, and school renovations.”