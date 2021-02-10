WEAPONS WARRANT SERVICE LED TO CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

What began as a warrant service for weapons violations ended in the discovery of “horrific living conditions, the worst I have ever seen,” according to Sheriff Nick Weems, and the filing of child neglect charges against two Green Hollow Road residents.

Five children—from toddler to pre-teen—were living in the mobile home in the Pineview Community with their parents, Hattie Ladora Hutchison and David Shane Hammer.

Both Hutchison and Hammer were charged with five counts of child abuse, and their original bond was set at $52,000 each.

The couple appeared in General Sessions Court on February 3 and their cases were reset. They were in General Sessions again the following day, when their bonds were reduced to $2,500, with conditions of no contact with the victims.

After the bond was reduced, the Sheriff instructed deputies to charge Hammer immediately with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in hopes of keeping him off the street so officers could continue their investigation. Authorities had originally planned to bring the weapons charges before the grand jury.

Hammer remains in the Perry County Jail under a total bond of ………

