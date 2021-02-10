PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION: JANUARY 25TH MEETING

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, January 25 2021, with all twelve members present.

All quarterly reports were approved as presented. During discussion of those documents, County Mayor John Carroll reported:

–that dozer repairs totaled $33,000;

–that inmates from the Perry County Jail were assisting with construction of a classroom space at the Emergency Operations Center, and that a grant was secured to cover some of the building costs;

–that costs of renovations of the lobby and a couple of offices at the county-owned health department were covered by a 100% grant.

The Commission approved the county’s five-year reappraisal plan as presented by Assessor of Property Brett Skelton.

The Commission also approved the ongoing contract with Microvote, a fee of $10,500 per year, for election equipment and services.

Mayor Carroll reported that the county would be moving its phone and internet service from TDS to MLConnect when a contract is presented, at a savings of $400 per month; the move was approved by the Commission.

Mayor Carroll also reported that a renewal draft contract on Perry County Nursing Home with Buffalo River Healthcare LLC is near completion, and that he felt the Commission “will be happy with it.”

Also approved: a resolution supporting the proposed merger of Martin Methodist into the UT university system.

Mayor Carroll reported that he met recently with the administrator of Perry Community Hospital and that they are “still trying to move ahead with reopening.”