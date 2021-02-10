LITLE AND HICKERSON HONORED AS GOVERNOR’S VOLUNTEER STARS

The thirteenth annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards honored volunteers from 47 counties on February 7, 2021 in a virtual ceremony—including Randy Hickerson and Brexton Litle from Perry County.

The awards celebrate the efforts of 80 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award.

Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

The individual awards are sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas and Terry Silver.

The nominations for local honorees stated:

BREXTON LITLE

“Perry County Youth Honoree Brexton Litle is a hard worker and has volunteered many hours to help others. He has worked at several of the community benefits and is always willing to lend a hand to others.

“He has volunteered countless hours for Area 31 Special Olympics. He has also worked to raise money and awareness to Special Olympics.

“Brexton has participated in…..

…………….FOR COMPELTE STORY , PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE……..

RANDY HICKERSON

“Perry County Adult Honoree Randy Hickerson is known for helping people, especially when it comes to benefits. If Randy knows someone with health issues, loss of home, any loss that caused major financial stress, he gets a benefit together to help them out.

“He is always looking out for others. If donations are needed, Randy is out there talking to people and getting those donations himself. He has said, ‘I will help with all the benefits as long as I can and as long as I’m able.’

“During the holidays, Randy checks on people that he knows are alone or elderly to make sure they are doing okay and brings them a hot home cooked meal. He’s also known to take people that need a ride to their doctor’s appointments.

“Randy has performed and participated in ……

………….FOR COMPELTE STORY , PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE……..