LANDO HUNT LEDBETTER

Mr. Ledbetter, 83, of Humboldt, died Sunday, January 31, 2021. A graveside service was held Saturday, February 6, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Ledbetter Cemetery, Linden. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Ledbetter and Laura Sue Hunt Ledbetter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Ledbetter, and a brother, Lawrence Ledbetter. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Velma Ledbetter of White House; a niece, Dara (Dwayne) Williams of Cottontown; a nephew, Rick (Lori) Ledbetter of Greenbrier; great nieces, Shannon (Caleb) Thomas and Emily Williams; a great nephew, Nicholas (Ashley) Ledbetter; and a host of other loving family members and friends.