CAROL YVETTE WENGE

A funeral service for Mrs. Wenger, 60, of Lobelville, was held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at Pleasantview Mennonite Church. Burial was at Pleasantview Mennonite Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Atmore, Alabama, the daughter of Judith Eck Sigafoose, who survives, and the late Boyd Sigafoose. She grew up in Bratt, Florida, on the Sigafoose Dairy Farm, attended Bratt Elementary and Escambia Academy, and was baptized into The Church of God in Christ Mennonite in the Walnut Hill, Florida congregation. She moved to Lobelville in 2016. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Sigafoose. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Dale Wenger; daughters, Beth (Chuck) Chick, Laura (Darryl) Ensz, and Annie (Kevin) Klassen; four sisters, Emily Sigafoose Peaster, Miranda Sigafoose Parker, Alana Sigafoose, and Haven Shores; three brothers, Boyd Sigafoose Jr., James Sigafoose, and Carter Sigafoose; seven grandchildren, Tlana Chick, Eva Chick, Ike Ensz, Paxton Ensz, Madison Klassen, Chloe Klassen, and Gabriella Klassen; was mother “in part” to Kevin Tucker, Marnin Gehman, Ray Flowers, and Trevor Jantz; and many extended family and friends.