BEER BOARD MEETING-DATE CHANGED

The date for the Perry County Beer Board meeting has been changed from February 16, 2021 to February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Perry County Courthouse. This meeting is being held to discuss 2 different Beer Permit applications.

The Hot Biscuit located at 1620 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN., submitted by Shannon Marie OShea for On and Off Premises Beer Permit.

Eddie’s River Market LLC located at 2614 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN., submitted by Kathleen Stanford for On and Off Premises Beer Permit.

The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan

Perry County Clerk