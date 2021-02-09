NEW WEBSITE FOR TAX PAYMENTS

Property tax payment time is just around the corner, with a February 28 deadline for 2020 taxes.

Perry County Trustee Shane Copeland reminds taxpayers they have several options to visiting the office in person:

–pay online at www.gov.perrycountytn.com and click on the “pay your tax bill online” icon (please note: this is a new website address

–mail 2020 or 2019 payments to Perry County Trustee, PO Box 910, Linden TN 37096.

The Trustee’s office is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please see the notice in this issue for more details.