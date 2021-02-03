SHIRLEY BYRD HICKERSON ADKINS

Mrs. Adkins, 77, of Lobelville, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Swindell and Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Curry Cemetery. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Region Byrd and Mattie Lou Bates Byrd. She was a graduate of Lobelville High School, and a retired beautician, having worked for almost sixty years as owner of Lobelville Beauty Shop, then at several locations Lobelville and Linden. She was a lifelong member of Lobelville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two husbands, Arnold Hickerson and Ray Adkins Jr.; a daughter, Serena Hickerson Young; and a son, Keith Barnett. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Barnett (Woody) Harper of Lobelville; son-in-law, David (Donna) Young of Linden; grandchildren, Lacy Barnett, Alex (Jaydon) Young, Blake Harper, Aaron Barnett, Kendyl (Peyton) Hinson, and Brock Young; a great granddaughter, Vayda Beth Young; many special cousins; special family member, Stephaine (Billy) Barnes; and a host of other loving family members and friends.