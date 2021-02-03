SECOND HIGHEST JOBLESS RATE IN TN

In December, Perry County had the second highest jobless rate in the state of Tennessee, surpassed only by Lake County.

The local unemployment rate for the last month of 2020 was 9.5%, meaning 308 of the county’s labor force, numbered at 3,232, were without work.

The rate was a 3.3 percentage point jump from the November figure of 6.2.

Lake County had the state’s highest joblessness at 10.6%; neighboring Decatur County was also in the top ten at 8.6%.

For more on the unemployment picture, see the graph in this issue.