JEAN ELIZABETH WILBURN DANLEY

Mrs. Danley, 92, died Friday, January 22, 2021, in Memphis. A private graveside service for family was held at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden, with Bill McDonald officiating. A celebration of life service, open to friends and family, will be held at a future date. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of Jack Wilburn and Ethel Ayers Wilburn. She was educated in the public schools in Perry and Humphreys counties, and graduated in 1946 from Waverly High School. She was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She served a brief tenure as principal and teacher at Hurricane Mills Elementary School, before joining the UT Agricultural Extension Service as a Home Demonstration Agent, serving first in Lawrence County and later in Wayne County. In 1964, Jean joined the Extension Service in Hickman County and was Agricultural Extension Leader there in 1984 until retirement. She received the National Association of Extension Home Economists Award for Distinguished Service in 1973. She was a longtime member of Centerville First Baptist Church, and later, Fairfield Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Neal Danley. Survivors include sons, Jim (Beverly) Danley of Germantown, and Gary (Lora) Danley of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Wheeler (Joe) of Dyersburg, JP Danley of Los Angeles, Andrea (Kyle) Francis of Lexington, Kentucky, and Neal Robert Danley of Richmond; and a greatgrandchild, Judah Robert Francis of Richmond. The family feels deep appreciation of Elsa Rodriguez for her long-time assistance and friendship.Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org), Crossroads Hospice (crhcr.org) orThe Ayers Foundation, P.O. Box 756, Parsons TN 38363 (theayersfoundation.org).