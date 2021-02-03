INMATE LITTER PICK-UP RESUME: 706 BAGS IN SIX WEEKS

You may have noticed while traveling Perry County’s roadways that the Sheriff’s Office inmate litter crew has been active.

The program started back up on December 17—and the amount of litter picked up is “staggering and disgusting,” according to Sheriff Nick Weems.

In a six-week period, inmates filled 706 bags with trash.

As the clean-up effort continues, Sheriff Weems asks motorists to watch out for the crew, and to slow down when you see the signs and the guys out working.

He also asks for the public’s help to fight the problem.

“I am ashamed for people to drive through our beautiful county and see such a mess along our roads. It is as bad as I’ve seen it, but we work hard and will eventually get it cleaned up,” the Sheriff said.

“What is sad though: this service that we provide could be completely avoided with a little respect and pride. We do this service not because ‘it’s our job,’ but because we care how Perry County looks.”

The Sheriff said the situation is ongoing, but he has a solution.

“Let’s start by holding the lazy and careless responsible. Take a photo or write down that tag number and vehicle description the next time you’re behind a truck going down the road and trash is flying out the back. Then simply report to the Sheriff’s Office. We will take it from there,” Sheriff Weems said.

“Sometimes, getting in someone’s pocket to pay fines is the only way to get their attention,” he said.

Sheriff Weems also asked the public to watch for people throwing their waste out the vehicle window, and to report those incidences as well.

And he encourages everyone to set a good example for others by making sure your trash is bagged and tied so it does not blow out onto the roadways when you visit a convenience center, and by not tossing trash from your vehicle.

“Having inmates continue to clean up after you will not solve this problem. We must work together to keep Perry County beautiful,” the Sheriff said.