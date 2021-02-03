FOLLOW-UP: 2020 CASES STILL UNRESOLVED

In an effort to follow up on a couple of news stories from 2020, the Review found that police are still looking for two Nashville residents charged with vehicular homicide, and that the pandemic has affected the continuation of cases here.

On August 16, 2020, former Perry County residents Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, died at the scene of a 12:40 a.m. Bell Road collision in Nashville when a vehicle crossed into their lane of traffic and hit their 2016 Scion head-on.

Metro-Nashville Police Department (MNPD) charged the 2007 Ford pickup driver, Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 23, with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance.

His blood alcohol content was measured at .14%—nearly two times the legal limit.

A witness who was traveling on Bell Road reported that the pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash.

The passenger, Sadia Bonnilla-Gomez, 21, who owned the vehicle, was also charged with …..

