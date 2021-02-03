DOUGLAS GREENWAY SR.

Mr. Greenway, 97, of Parsons, formerly of Linden, died Sunday January 24, 2021, at Green Crest Assisted Living Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 30, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Pineview, the son of Francis Jefferson Greenway Jr. and Grace Duncan Greenway. He graduated from Linden High School in 1943, and joined the U.S Army on June 7, 1943, as a member of the Amphibious Engineers, participating in Operation Overlord in the liberation of France. As the war in Europe came to an end, he was deployed to the Pacific theater, serving in the Philippines. After the war, he served in the northwest, transporting POWs for repatriation. He left the Army in January of 1947.Upon returning to Tennessee, he performed equipment maintenance, drove a truck, and farmed with his father until moving his family to Michigan in the early 1950s.There he gained experience in the electrical, mechanical, and machine trades before returning to Linden in 1961 and starting his own machine/welding shop, Linden Automatic Tool Company. In 1981 he was elected Alderman for the Town of Linden, then served as Mayor from August 1991 until December 2002.In addition to his parents, he was preceded by wives, Virginia C. Greenway and Doris Greenway; siblings, Francis Jefferson Greenway II, Mary J. Greenway, and Helen L. Pierce; and a granddaughter, Kathryn R. Greenway. Survivors include sons, Douglas (Carrol) Greenway Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Robert (Lisa) Greenway of Linden; grandchildren Scott (Kristi) Greenway of Amarillo, Texas, Steven Greenway of Vero Beach, Florida, and Thomas (April) Greenway of Parsons; greatgrandchildren, Dr. Ryan Greenway of Kriens, Switzerland, Tori (Evan) Gray of Amarillo, and Aiden and Taylor Greenway of Parsons. Memorial donations may be made to the Decatur County Shepherds Fund, Perry County Food Bank, or a charity of your choice.