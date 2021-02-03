CHARLES RON “RONNIE” STEWART

Mr. Stewart, 73, of Waverly, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 28 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, with Jeremy McFarlin officiating, Burial was at Jones-Owens-Mayberry Cemetery. He was born in Humphreys County, the son of the late Henry Stewart and Lorene Dyer Stewart. He was a gas operator for Tennessee Gas, and a member of the Wildwood Valley Church of Christ in Hurricane Mills. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Bettye Stewart; a daughter, Rhonda (Robert) Waggoner of Waverly; a son, Chipper (Terri) Stewart of Waverly; two brothers, Mike (Penny) Stewart of Hurricane Mills, and Harold (Leah) Stewart of Waverly; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn Allen, Lexie Street (fiance Brett), and Ragan Stewart.