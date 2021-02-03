Beer Board Meeting

There will be a Beer Board Meeting held at 5 P.M. on February 16, 2021 in the lobby of the Perry County Courthouse. This meeting is being held to discuss 2 different Beer Permit applications.

The Hot Biscuit located at 1620 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN., submitted by Shannon Marie OShea for On and Off Premises Beer Permit.

Eddie’s River Market LLC located at 2614 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN., submitted by Kathleen Stanford for On and Off Premises Beer Permit.

The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan

Perry County Clerk