MARK YOUR CALENDAR: BLOOMING ARTS FESTIVAL ’21

The charming town of Linden, Tenn. is pleased to announce the 13th annual Blooming Arts Festival, March 26-27, 2021.

The festival is Linden’s annual signature event and one of the region’s leading outdoor festivals.

The free event had more than 150 artists registered in 2019, with attendance near 10,000.

“This year, more than ever in our history, we are excited to invite people to attend our premiere festival,” said Hayley Byrd, executive director, Blooming Arts Festival.

“We anticipate our best festival ever, as artists launch their new season and people who have faced the challenges of 2020 are once again ready to enjoy special outdoor events.”

Linden’s downtown Main Street features wide sidewalks, retro lampposts, restored architecture, and beautifully landscaped trees; the perfect backdrop for showcasing creative arts and crafts.

Past exhibitions have included fine art—oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, clay sculptures, and photography.

Fine hand-crafted artisans bring stained glass, leatherwork, jewelry, glass, furniture, fiber, quilting, and numerous other displays of creativity.

Kicking off the festival season in Tennessee, the staff of Blooming Arts 2021 hopes to once again experience a well-attended event.

In addition to arts & crafts exhibitors, a full schedule of live music is planned for both days, plus the always-popular Kids Zone, complete with rides and many fun activities.

Blooming Arts Festival is open to the public.

This special two-day event is a perfect time for tourists to journey to Linden to witness the striking beauty of the revitalized downtown and visit with local merchants.

Proudly, Linden is home to many arts-based businesses owned by and supporting local artisans.

For more information, including how to register for a booth, visit bloomingartsfestival.org.

In the event of a postponement due to COVID-19, BAF will be rescheduled and an alternate date will be announced.