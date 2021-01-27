WALLACE EDWARDS

Mr. Edwards, 89, of Linden, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Henderson County Community Hospital. A private family service was held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church, with Dr. Stan Vespie officiating, followed by a public graveside service, with military honors, at Barnett-Roberts Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Paul Edwards and Edith Alma Bell Edwards. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea. He worked for Ford Motor Company for eighteen years, was owner/operator of Edwards Service Station, was a bus driver for Perry County Schools, and a member of the Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Joyce Shepard Edwards and Clara Dell Edwards, and a sister, Laverne Curl. Survivors include his children, Debbie (Randall) Harris of Parsons, Teresa (David) Garrison and Rodney (Jill) Edwards, both of Linden, Terrie (Randall) Gray of Paducah, Kentucky, and Buster (Brenda) Dabbs of Linden; grandchildren, Chelsey (Alan) Brasher, Chad (Kala) Qualls, Cassie (Britt) May, Blake Garrison, Jake Edwards, Autumn (Adam) Vespie, Lindsey (Eric) Gross, and Drew (Emily) Gray; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Lou DePriest of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.