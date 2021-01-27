SWATZELL PAROLE DENIED

The Tennessee Board of Parole voted last week not to release convicted murderer Chad Swatzell who killed Perry County resident Carolyn Kilpatrick in 1988.

The most recent parole hearing was held January 13; at that time, presiding member Zane Duncan recommended to the full board that Swatzell not be granted parole. A majority of the Board agreed, setting the next hearing for July 2022.

The denial letter sent to Kilpatrick’s daughter, Valerie Lindsey, stated:

–release at this time would “depreciate the seriousness of the crime…or promote disrespect of the law”;

–that Swatzell continue “correctional treatment, medical care, or vocational or other training” to “enhance the offender’s capacity to lead a law-abiding life” when released at a later date;

–that Swatzell undergo a psychological evaluation, and complete a cognitive behavior intervention program.

Swatzell was sixteen when he committed the murder, and has been incarcerated since turning himself in the same day. He turned 49 years old the first week of January.