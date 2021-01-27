OFFICIAL SMARTSTART COMMUNITY

Perry County Officially Recognized as Tennessee SmartStartCommunity.

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, in partnership with both Lobelville and Linden Mayors’ offices, Perry County Mayor’s office, FirstBank, and Bank of Perry County, is pleased to announce that Perry County has been designated an official Tennessee SmartStart Community.

As a SmartStart Community, the county strives to increase community collaboration and support a thriving small business and entrepreneurial environment by providing new and existing businesses with education, tools and resources.

The SmartStart Community initiative contributes to the goal of making Tennessee the easiest place to open and run a business in the nation.

The entities named above have stepped up to become Community Partners that will increase value in the community—not to mention in customer and stakeholder satisfaction—by addressing the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Wisty Pender, state director, BERO stated, “It is important to have a robust group of Community Partners engaged in making their communities small business and entrepreneur friendly. Community Partners are the core of making their SmartStart Community tick.”

The SmartStart Community initiative trains Community Partners to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs in accessing tools and resources.

The training includes how to use the SmartStart Guide and the breadth of resources that are available statewide.

The SmartStart Guide provides users with a checklist on how to register a business, create a tailored business model canvas and locate important resources.

Perry County is proud to participate in an initiative that contributes to making Tennessee the easiest place in the country to open and run a business.