HOSPITAL OWNER SAYS RE-OPENING CONTINGENT ON LOAN & PPP APPROVAL

Today, January 27, marks two months since the closure of Perry Community Hospital which announced in November that services would be discontinued for that period of time.

Contacted by the Review about the hospital’s future, owner Jason Weil, of Expertus Health LLC, released the following statement last Friday:

“Perry Community Hospital remains temporally closed with plans to reopen.

“The reason we closed was due to the effects of COVID-19, low business volumes, and cash collections.

“On closure we followed all Tennessee guidelines for temporary hospital closure, contacting state and federal departments such as Tennessee hospital and laboratory licensure divisions, and the federal Department of Labor.

“We believe the citizens and residents of Perry community need……..

