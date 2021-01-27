GOODBYE TO 2020: THE TOP STORIES – OCTOBER THRU DECEMBER

During January the Buffalo River Review will take a look back at 2020 and recap some of the top stories of the previous twelve months. This week: the final three months.

OCTOBER

In the tenth month of last year, the Town of Linden reported that it was debt-free, the first time since 1982, according to Mayor Wess Ward, after paying off loans on utility expansions to Perry County communities.

Friends of Mousetail secured a grant used to purchase signage and a bench for Perry County’s state park.

The county welcomed a new UT Extension Agent in October: Jenny Smith.

Mike Wolfe, of American Pickers fame, announced a new project called Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an initiative to promote what smaller towns offer in the 100 miles adjacent to the Natchez Trace Parkway from Leiper’s Fork to Muscle Shoals—including the Town of Linden.

Linden announced approval of funding to eventually extend water lines to the Rockhouse, Sinking Creek, and Hurricane Creek communities.

Thanks to an historical piece donation from Jerry Webster, the Perry County Jail now has on display a door from a cell in the old jail that was in service from 1887 to 1956, under seventeen Sheriffs.

A serious set-back for struggling Perry Community Hospital when seventeen staffers tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in quarantine and transfer of patients to other healthcare facilities.

Perry County made national news in the New York Times which reported the county had one of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the country per capita, and the highest rate in Tennessee. Perry was ranked 39th on the top 50, and was the only Tennessee county on the list, with a 63% spike in active cases.

During early voting in the presidential election, the Perry County Election Commission was averaging 180 voters per day. In the November election, local voters overwhelming supported a second term for Donald Trump, though he lost nationwide to now-President Joe Biden.

NOVEMBER

The U.S. Post Office in Linden received some nice rides—two Mercedes Benz Metris vans—part of a nationwide initiative to improve safety, efficiency, and delivery times.

In response to rising CIVID-19 cases, Perry County Schools shifted to a hybrid model, staggering when students attended so that only half the system’s pupils were in classrooms on any given day.

After nearly half a year without a coronavirus case, the contagion reached Perry County Nursing Home where 79 of the 92 residents tested positive in the first week of November, along with 26 staff. Just the previous week, 44 residents had tested positive. The facility began an extensive testing and quarantine program and eventually got the situation under control.

Thanks to local sponsors who agreed to support the annual Buffalo River Review turkey contest with new safety measures in place, twenty-six readers won their Thanksgiving birds.

The City of Lobelville, concerned for the safety of the public, canceled the annual Christmas parade along Main Street.

Perry Community Hospital announced that it would be suspending all services for an estimated two-month period, effective November 27 (see related story in this issue for more details).

DECEMBER

Perry County Viking standout, Senior Tyler Dudley, scored his 1,000th career point on his first shot of the first game of the current basketball season.

The Perry County Public Library in Linden is still recovering and repairing damage from a malfunctioning water heater that damaged flooring down to the joists and ruined drywall.

Director of Schools Eric Lomax reported in the last month of the year that Perry County Schools was recognized by the state as having the highest growth in percentage of graduates scoring 21 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam.

An ornament designed by local artist Dianne Blasciuc, featuring the gnarly Eastern red cedar atop Lady’s Bluff, was featured at the Tennessee Governor’s mansion in Nashville.

To make adjustments for the hospital closure, the Perry County Ambulance Service began doing blood draws for the Sheriff’s Office on suspected DUI cases.

The non-profit Mother to Mother project visited Lobelville and gave away supplies for 293 local children.

General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Town of Linden Christmas Parade on December 10.

The U.S. Census Bureau that one in four Perry County children was living in poverty in 2019.

The annual FFA SANTA program collected toys and made food baskets to 125 kids, thee senior adults, and 51 families during the Christmas season.

At the livestreamed Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards, Betty Bell was honored as Woman of the Year, and Tim Marlin as Man of the Year.

Another spike in local active COVID-19 cases: up 300% over a three-week period from 37 to 151 following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Though Nashville is 90 miles away, a Christmas morning bombing downtown caused cell phone disruption in Perry County for customers and for Perry County 911 which had to put in place alternative methods for citizens to make emergency calls.

Emergency personnel began receiving their first round of the COVID-19 vaccination. The massive effort to inoculate Tennesseans continues.